CDC updates list of COVID-19 symptoms

The CDC has changed the list of symptoms linked to COVID-19 illness, adding four symptoms.

Fatigue, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea have been added to its list of symptoms. The agency now has combined fever or chills as one symptom.

Initially, the list only included fever, cough and shortness of breath. In April, the agency added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

The current symptom list:

● Fever or chills

● Cough

● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

● Fatigue

● Muscle or body aches

● Headache

● New loss of taste or smell

● Sore throat

● Congestion or runny nose

● Nausea or vomiting

● Diarrhea

The above list does not include all the possible symptoms linked to COVID-19, the CDC said, and it will continue updates.

