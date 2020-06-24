Advocate Aurora leaders told oncology staff not to wear masks in March, nurse says

An Illinois hospital nurse claims she contracted COVID-19 after hospital leaders told employees not to wear masks for a short time in March, reports CBS Chicago.

Karen Duenas works in the oncology and hospice unit at Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora South Suburban Hospital. She said hospital leaders instructed staff members to wear a mask if they had a cough or respiratory symptoms in February. But in March, nursing managers told staff not to wear masks because it would make patients feel uncomfortable, Ms. Duenas claims.

She tested positive for COVID-19 March 24. Five of her family members also contacted the virus, including her husband, who's been hospitalized for nearly three months.

In an emailed statement to Becker's, Advocate Aurora said all leadership decisions are made with the health and safety of its employees and patients as a top priority.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have closely followed CDC guidelines, including providing our team members with the appropriate personal protective equipment.," the spokesperson said.

