Antibiotic resistance is low priority for many primary care practices, study finds

Most primary care physicians acknowledge antibiotic resistance is an issue — but not in their own practices, a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases found.

Researchers surveyed 1,550 internal, family and pediatric medicine physicians in the U.S. from August 2018 to October 2018.

Five study findings:

1. A majority (94 percent) of physicians acknowledged that antibiotic resistance is an issue in the U.S.

2. However, 55 percent said it was not a concern in their own practices.

3. These respondents ranked antibiotic resistance as less important than other health issues such as obesity, opioids and vaccine hesitancy.

4. Ninety-one percent of physicians said antibiotic stewardship programs are appropriate for physician offices.

5. Forty-seven percent of respondents said they'd need a lot of help implementing a stewardship program.



