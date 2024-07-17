6 drug-resistant hospital infections on the rise

Six bacterial antimicrobial-resistant hospital-onset infections have increased by a combined 20% since 2019, a CDC report found.

The report compared infection rates for 2019 through 2022 for seven infections: Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales, Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter, Candida auris, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus, Extended-spectrum beta-lactamase and Multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Of the seven infections, six have seen an increase over cases in 2019.

Comparing 2021 with 2022, five of the infections were stable and only C. auris increased. C. auris saw one of the most dramatic increases at nearly five-fold from 2019 to 2022.

Notably, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus saw the only decrease in 2022 compared with 2021.