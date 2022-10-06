4 steps healthcare leaders can take to prepare for future outbreaks

Cailey Gleeson

The U.S. healthcare industry would benefit from investing in infection prevention in control, especially in light of the missteps from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devin Jopp, EdD, CEO of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control & Epidemiology, wrote for Forbes Oct. 5.


Here are the four recommendations:

  • Create and regularly test emergency response programs.

  • Ensure the right staff is included in the emergency response team.

  • Invest in surveillance measures.

  • Invest in an adequate infection prevention and control team.

