1st case of resistant bacterial meningitis confirmed in US

Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., treated what is believed to be the first case of resistant bacterial meningitis in the U.S., according to a study published in the Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society.

The case occurred in January and involved a 5-month-old boy from Maryland. Clinicians gave the infant broad-spectrum antibiotics and discharged him after a week in the hospital, according to a report from the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy in Minneapolis.

Clinicians tested bacterial samples from the boy, which showed resistance to five antibiotics, including penicillin and ciprofloxacin. These two antibiotics are commonly used to treat bacterial meningitis and prevent infection in patients' close contacts.

Researchers said this is likely the first known infection caused by beta-lactamase-producing Neisseria meningitidis in the U.S.

Based on the study's findings, routine susceptibility testing of meningococcal samples could help inform treatment and prevention, researchers concluded.

