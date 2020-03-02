Hospitals and unions: 6 recent conflicts, agreements

Becker's Hospital Review has reported the following hospital-union events since Feb. 11.

1. The union representing about 4,000 hospital employees in California's Santa Clara County reached a tentative contract agreement with the county.

2. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee worked with Seattle-based Swedish Medical Center and the Service Employees International Union Healthcare 1199NW to restart negotiations with outside mediators.

3. Registered nurses at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, Calif., issued a strike notice on Feb. 24.

4. Nurses at UMass Memorial-Marlborough Hospital signed off on a new contract with hospital management.

5. Nurses, staff and labor unions protested Feb. 12 at Daly City, Calif.-based Seton Medical Center, which faces possible closure, to urge the hospital's owner be more transparent about the anticipated sale of the hospital through bankruptcy court.

6. Caregivers at Keck Hospital of University of Southern California and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles picketed Feb. 11 over sick leave policy changes they allege are illegal and put patient care in jeopardy.

More articles on human resources:

6 strikes involving 1,000 or more healthcare workers

California county, union at odds over ER wait times

Washington governor gets Swedish, union back to bargaining table next week

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.