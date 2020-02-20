6 strikes involving 1,000 or more healthcare workers

Of the 25 major work stoppages last year involving at least 1,000 workers, six involved healthcare workers, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For its data, the bureau included workers idled for one shift or longer in the organization involved in the dispute as well as workers idled because their facility is closed during the work stoppage.

The six healthcare strikes occurred at:

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): Members of National Union of Healthcare Workers went on a statewide strike in December. The union reported that about 4,000 psychologists, mental health therapists and other medical professionals participated.

University of Chicago Medical Center: About 2,200 nurses walked off the job Sept. 20 in a strike organized by National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United. They were allowed to return to work Sept. 25.

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): Nurses at Tenet hospitals in Florida, California and Arizona went on strike Sept. 20. The strike involved about 4,300 workers, according to the bureau data.

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center (Toledo, Ohio): Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center's unionized technical workers and support staff went on strike for about four weeks in May and June. Bureau data shows the strike involved about 2,000 workers.

University of California: Members of UPTE-CWA 9119 union, which represents 14,000 university professional and technical employees, walked off the job in March. Members of AFSCME Local 3299 union, which represents the university's service and patient care technical workers, joined that strike in sympathy. The unions combined represent about 39,000 workers in the university system.

University of California: University of California service and patient care workers went on strike beginning April 10 at the university's 10 campuses and five medical centers. AFSCME Local 3299 members also participated in this strike.

