Hospitals and unions: 5 recent conflicts, agreements

Becker's Hospital Review has reported the following hospital-union events since March 2.

1. Nine hundred union employees at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn will receive raises under a new contract.

2. Registered nurses at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, Calif., began a 48-hour strike on March 5.

3. The University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority Board for a third time decided against voluntary recognition of union representation for nurses at Madison-based University of Wisconsin Health hospitals.

4. Workers at Providence Kodiak Island (Alaska) Medical Center are preparing to walk off the job March 20.

5. Registered nurses at Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, Mass., signed a petition expressing their concerns about staffing and service cuts.

