UI Health nurses in Chicago give strike notice

The union representing registered nurses and licensed practical nurses at Chicago-based UI Health has filed a 10-day notice of intent to strike with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.

Members of the Illinois Nurses Association are planning a potential seven-day strike for registered nurses, with licensed practical nurses joining them for five of the days, according to statements from the health system and the union that were shared with Becker's. The proposed strikes may begin as soon as 7 a.m. Aug. 19, the day after contract expiration.

There are around 1,700 registered nurses at UI Health; 1,377 voted to authorize a strike. The licensed practical nurses in the union and UI Health have been in negotiations for more than a year; the registered nurses in the union have been negotiating for a few months. The UI Health statement said the health system believes "much can be resolved through further dialogue" at the bargaining table.

The union contends that during negotiations, UI Health has rejected or ignored nurses' priority proposals around safety for themselves and patients, pay that is competitive with nearby hospitals, and staffing ratios that allow for high-quality care conditions.

"We value the critical role our nurses and other health care professionals play in fulfilling our mission to provide vital care for our community," UI Health said in its statement. "Should a work stoppage occur, we have comprehensive plans in place, including a process to secure nursing agency staff, to ensure ongoing operations and safe patient care at the University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics."