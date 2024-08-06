1,300 Chicago nurses OK strike at UI Health

More than 1,300 nurses at Chicago-based UI Health, represented by the Illinois Nurses Association, voted overwhelmingly to authorize their union to call a strike.

Of the 1,377 votes cast, 1,348 favored strike authorization, according to a union news release shared with Becker's.

INA representatives cited what they perceive as a lack of compromise at the bargaining table as justification for the labor action.

The current four-year contract expires Aug. 19. Union representatives contend nurses have in recent years endured increasing acts of assaults, ongoing staffing issues and stagnating pay. They seek to address the issues in a new labor contract.

"We are pushing for improvements that benefit not just those of us who work here, but also for those who seek care at UI Health," Eileen Fajardo-Furlin, neurosurgical ICU nurse at University of Illinois Hospital and chair of the hospital and union's Nursing Care Committee, said.

UI Health emphasized its commitments to providing high-quality clinical care to Illinois residents and continuing work to reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

A strike authorization vote does not mean a strike will occur. However, it gives the union's bargaining team the authorization to call one if an agreement is not reached.

"We value and respect all our essential workers and the critical roles they play in providing vital care for our community," UI Health said in a statement shared with Becker's. "While we hope a strike will not occur, we will take all necessary steps to prepare for a potential work stoppage to ensure our patients' continued care and safety."

Members of the INA last went on strike in September 2020.