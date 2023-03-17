The job interview question that went viral

Interview questions are part of the job-seeking process and vary by industry and role. But there is one question that went viral and is dividing the internet, Fortune reported March 16.

The question: "How do you feel life has worked out for you so far?"

Salem Pierce, a 30-year-old graphic designer, revealed on Twitter that she was asked this question when applying for a visual design lead position at an unnamed company online, according to Fortune. She was also asked to "record a short, roughly 2-5 minute video response and paste the link here."

Ms. Pierce expressed her displeasure with the ask via social media. Since then, people have been divided over the question and requirement.

Some people have cited concerns about the question being at best intrusive and at worst discriminatory, while others appeared more open to the question and the opportunity to explain any gaps in their work history, according to Fortune.

The viral post brings up the question of appropriateness in job application questions. While job candidates may come across more personal questions, employers should keep in mind the timing and wording of them during the interviewing process to maintain professionalism, recruiters told Fortune.

From the perspective of job candidates, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health advised last year that nurses consider these seven questions when interviewing to ensure they find the right cultural fit.

