Oregon nurse who bragged about flouting COVID-19 safety measures loses hospital job

An oncology nurse who was placed on administrative leave over her TikTok video publicizing noncompliance with COVID-19 safety measures has lost her job at Salem (Ore.) Health, a health system spokesperson told BuzzFeed News Dec. 7.

The nurse, Ashley Grames, was placed on administrative leave Nov. 28 after her TikTok video went viral, and an investigation commenced. The video, which has since been deleted, shows her wearing scrubs and a stethoscope around her neck with the text, "When my co-workers find out I still travel, don't wear a mask when I am out and let my kids have play dates."

The health system said on Facebook Nov. 28 that the video "displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work."

When asked about the status of the investigation Dec. 7, a health system spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, "The nurse in question is no longer employed with Salem Health."

The spokesperson did not say whether Ms. Grames was terminated or if she quit, telling BuzzFeed News, "We do not publicly discuss personnel decisions."

BuzzFeed News could not immediately reach the nurse for comment.

