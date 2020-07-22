Nurses urge lawmakers to provide more PPE, place 164 shoes on Capitol lawn to honor lost colleagues

Members of the National Nurses United union placed 164 pairs of nurses' shoes on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol July 21 to honor colleagues who died due to COVID-19, reports ABC News.

As nurses illustrated the COVID-19 deaths, they also called on Congress to enact workplace protections and provide more personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, according to the report.

The union's comments and illustration come as Congress is negotiating the next COVID-19 relief package.

On May 15, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package that would provide nearly $1 trillion for state and local governments, $100 billion in grants for hospitals and medical providers, and $75 billion for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, among other provisions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to introduce his own bill this week and begin negotiating the next stimulus with congressional Democrats.

National Nurses United has more than 150,000 members nationwide.

