Nurses call off strike at NYU Langone hospital

Members of the Federation of Nurses/United Federation of Teachers have approved a new labor contract with NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, part of New York City-based NYU Langone Health.

The two-year agreement, announced Feb. 28, averts a potential strike slated to begin March 1.

Under the deal, nurses will receive a 9.25% wage increase effective March 1; and an increase of 6% effective March 1, 2026, for a compounded increase of 15.8% over 12 months, according to a union news release.

The agreement also increases staff nurses' annual base pay to $125,282 by the end of the agreement; resolves outstanding complaints over staffing; provides a one-time retention bonus of up to $5,250 for nurses who remain in the same unit and shift for at least 18 months; guarantees an employer-paid pension; and preserves premium-free healthcare, the union said in a news release.

Additionally, the hospital agrees to post 100 full-time nursing positions by March 1.

"The contract gives our nurses the respect they deserve by raising salaries and requiring NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn to hire the nurses they need to safely staff their hospital," Anne Goldman, head of the Federation of Nurses/UFT, said in the release. "This opens the door to improving staffing, recruitment and retention and provides the economic equity our nurses have long deserved."

NYU Langone Health shared the following statement with Becker's:

"The UFT has informed us that their members have voted to ratify a two-year contract with NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone Health. The contract, which follows several months of negotiations between the hospital and the union, will support our nurses as they continue to drive exceptional patient care and the best outcomes for all of our patients."

The union represents roughly 1,000 nurses at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.