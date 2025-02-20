NYU Langone hospital nurses give strike notice

The Federation of Nurses/United Federation of Teachers has issued a 10-day notice of intent to strike at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in New York City.

The union, which represents 1,000 nurses at the hospital, sent the notice Feb. 18, according to a Federation news release. The labor contract expires at the end of February.

Union representatives contend that NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, part of New York City-based NYU Langone Health, is putting nurses and patients at risk with chronic understaffing. "It is the nurses who are advocating for what patients need — the correct number of nurses, properly trained, with the right equipment. That is what we are demanding in our contract," Anne Goldman, head of the Federation of Nurses/UFT, said in the release.

In a statement shared with Becker's, NYU Langone said it "remains committed to bargaining in good faith and is optimistic that we will reach an agreement that supports our nurses and NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn's mission to provide exceptional outcomes to all of our patients."







