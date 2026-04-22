New Orleans nurses’ union to hold 6th strike in 2 years

Nurses at University Medical Center New Orleans, represented by the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United, plan to begin a five-day strike May 1 — the hospital’s sixth since October 2024.

The union represents more than 600 nurses at the hospital, who voted to unionize in December 2023, according to a union news release.

University Medical Center New Orleans, part of LCMC Health, employs 2,779 people and has been negotiating with the union since March 2024. Nurses previously struck in October 2024 and again in February, May, July and November 2025.

Both the union and hospital have filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board amid negotiations.

Union leaders allege the hospital has not bargained in good faith on a contract addressing patient care and working conditions. “We want a contract that allows us to provide the best care possible to the people of New Orleans,” Umer Mukhtar, RN, said in the release.

In a statement shared with Becker’s, the hospital said it “remains committed to engaging in good-faith bargaining,” noting four additional negotiation sessions are scheduled over the next two months. The hospital also said it plans to use replacement nurses to maintain operations during the strike.

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