Hennepin Healthcare faces backlash over labor-designated board seat

Union representatives are challenging Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare over its decision to promote a nurse occupying a labor-designated seat on its oversight board to a management role just weeks later, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Tykia Hess, RN, BSN, PHN, who was appointed in November, will now serve on the board. Representatives from the Minnesota Nurses Association argued this decision undermines the intent of labor-designated seats, and accused hospital leadership of selectively appointing members to favor management.

"It is deeply disappointing to witness [Hennepin CEO] Jennifer DeCubellis' continued disregard for labor voices and her persistent attempts to undermine union efforts at every turn," said Jeremy Olson-Ehlert, a registered nurse and MNA leader, in a statement shared with Becker's.

"While Tykia is a strong and dedicated nurse, hospital leadership should not be taking seats away from front-line labor union workers. These seats were established to ensure true labor representation, and filling them with leadership undermines their purpose," he added.

The 11- to 15-member Hennepin Healthcare board of directors, which oversees Hennepin County Medical Center, is made up of community representatives appointed by the board and approved by the Hennepin County commissioners. Two Hennepin County board commissioners also serve on the HHS board each year.

Hennepin Health System contends it kept union leaders informed and involved in the process.

"We provided union leaders with advance notice of our application process and timeline," spokesperson Christine Hill told Becker's. "We invited them to circulate the applications to their members to ensure an inclusive opportunity for applications. All candidates received the same consideration, including union leaders, and followed the same process and timeline."

Ms. Hill explained that candidates submitted an application and completed an interview before advancing to the health system board and then to the county board of commissioners for approval.

"Two of the three union leaders were able to meet the timeline as set, and one will be placed on a board committee. One union leader submitted an application, was promptly invited to an interview, but indicated he was not available for an interview until after the interview schedule had closed and the final slate had already been set," she said.

Union members, however, are questioning why management selected candidates rather than allowing employees to elect them, according to the Star Tribune. The MNA is now calling on the health system board to "demonstrate their commitment to labor by reaffirming the two designated labor seats through a bylaw revision. If they are truly serious about honoring the voices of front-line workers, this is the path forward."

Throughout 2024, Hennepin County Medical Center and hospital leadership have sparred over several issues. In April, MNA members, along with healthcare workers from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs, called on commissioners to dissolve the health system board.

This request, which commissioners did not support, came months after county commissioners placed greater oversight on the health system’s budget and management decisions. Two Hennepin Healthcare board members resigned after this oversight was tightened.

