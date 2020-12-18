WVU Health System to manage 203-bed hospital

Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital, a 203-bed facility, has entered into a management services agreement and clinical affiliation with West Virginia University Health System, based in Morgantown.

Under the agreement, WVU Health will assist Princeton Community Hospital with day-to-day operations and explore opportunities for new integrated services.



The agreement became effective Dec. 18.



"This collaboration and management agreement with WVU Hospitals will assure the community we serve a continuation of the same high-quality care our patients expect and deserve well into the future," Frank Sinicrope, interim CEO and CFO of Princeton Community Hospital said.

