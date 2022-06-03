Who are Care New England's potential merger suitors?

Providence, R.I.-based Care New England is considering "three to four" bids it received to merge with another system, The Boston Globe reported June 3.

The bids mostly are from nonprofit organizations and are from both in-state and out-of-state organizations, CEO James Fanale, MD, told the Globe. But he did not say who the bids are from due to nondisclosure agreements.

StoneBridge Healthcare is the only public offer the health system has received. It submitted a bid in February for $550 million.

Some political leaders told the Globe that Boston-based Mass General Brigham could be interested in a deal. It attempted to acquire Care New England in 2017 but pulled out when Care New England and Providence-based Lifespan made a plan to merge, which ultimately was rejected by state and federal regulators.

"So are we likely to discuss options? Certainly, we will. They're part of us," Dr. Fanale told the Globe in March. "It's a great relationship, no matter what, and they'll be part of the discussion going forward."

The other possible partners in Rhode Island are Prime Healthcare Services, Yale New Haven Health, South County Health and Prospect Medical Holdings, according to the Globe.

Read more here.