Thomas Jefferson University, Acadia Healthcare establish primary affiliation agreement

Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare's Belmont Behavioral Health Hospital entered into an affiliation agreement with Thomas Jefferson University's Sidney Kimmel Medical College and Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, according to a Sept. 15 news release.

The newly formed primary academic affiliation with Thomas Jefferson University designates Belmont and other Acadia facilities as primary clinical behavioral health teaching sites for Jefferson's residents, fellows and medical students, according to the release.

Acadia Healthcare Division President Mark Schor said they are honored by the partnership and look forward to the future.

"Today we are formalizing what has been a long-standing collaboration between Thomas Jefferson University, its affiliates and Belmont Behavioral Health and Acadia," said Mr. Schor.

This partnership will also further integrate behavioral healthcare, according to John Lauriello, MD, Daniel Lieberman Professor & Chair, Behavioral Health of Thomas Jefferson University

"This relationship will also allow for co-development of new programs combining the resources of both organizations in the pursuit of advancing both teaching and clinical care in behavioral healthcare to the communities and patients we serve," said Dr. Lauriello.

Thomas Jefferson University is a professional university born from a merger of Philadelphia University and Jefferson University in 2017.