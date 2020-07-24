Tampa General, U of South Florida to form new organization

Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida announced July 23 that they're strengthening their affiliation by creating a new organization that will align their administrative and clinical practice areas.

Tampa General and USF said forming the new organization presents new opportunities for education, healthcare and research and will enable them to advance more quickly on strategic goals.

"Our joint vision is to become one of the nation's most outstanding academic medical centers," said Steven Currall, PhD, president of USF, in a news release.

The organizations said the expanded affiliation will benefit private practice physicians on staff at Tampa General by offering purchased services and management services through the new company.

