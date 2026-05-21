Sutter, Allina move closer to combination: 7 things to know

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health and Minneapolis-based Allina Health have signed a definitive agreement formalizing plans to create a combined nonprofit health system spanning California, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Six things to know:

1. The transaction would create a system with 39 hospitals and more than 400 care sites serving more than 5 million patients, according to a May 21 joint news release. Upon closing, the combined system would include 18,000 physicians and 88,000 employees across Northern and Central California and Minnesota and Wisconsin. Based on 2025 revenues, the combined organization would generate about $26 billion.

2. The definitive agreement follows a letter of intent signed in March, when the organizations announced plans to combine. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2026, pending regulatory review. Financial terms were not disclosed.

3. Leaders said the deal is centered on expanding access, affordability and digital capabilities as health systems face growing financial, workforce and operational pressures. The organizations plan to invest more than $2 billion in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin to expand ambulatory care, grow specialty institutes and support digital and AI-enabled tools.

4. “Healthcare is becoming more complex and demanding, both for patients trying to access care and for the people delivering it,” Sutter Health President and CEO Warner Thomas said in the release. “Together, we will lead the way to accelerate solutions, recruit more physicians and expand locations to improve access and redesign how care is delivered for our patients and communities.”

5. Allina Health President and CEO Lisa Shannon previously told Becker’s the organizations identified alignment in mission, long-term strategy and complementary strengths, including Minnesota’s medtech ecosystem and Northern California’s AI and technology capabilities.

6. Under the proposed transaction, Allina Health would become Sutter Health’s Upper Midwest Division while retaining its brand, board of directors and Minneapolis headquarters. Warner Thomas would continue leading the combined organization as president and CEO of Sutter Health, while Ms. Shannon would remain president and CEO of Allina Health.

7. The Minnesota Nurses Association said it is reviewing the proposed transaction’s potential impact on labor agreements, staffing, affordability and the use of AI in care delivery. The union also said it has requested meetings with Allina and Sutter leaders regarding the proposed combination.

Editor’s note: This story was updated on May 22.

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