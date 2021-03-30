Ochsner to acquire 33-physician group

The biggest private OB-GYN practice in Louisiana will fold into New Orleans-based Ochsner Health under a new deal.

Three things to know:



1. The 33-physician Louisiana Women's Healthcare in Baton Rouge signed a definitive agreement to become part of Ochsner, according to a March 19 press release.

2. The organizations said the deal will focus on improved outcomes and greater digital offerings for LWH's patients in the Baton Rouge region, including expanded access to telehealth offerings, digital medical records through Ochsner's Epic platform and online scheduling.

3. LWH's physicians delivered more than 5,000 babies in 2020 and care for 70,000 women annually. Under the deal, LWH deliveries, surgeries and patient appointments will still take place at LWH's campus at the Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Read more here.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Trinity buys majority stake in Premier Health

Troubled Pennsylvania health system looks for a buyer

OU Medicine inks merger to form academic health system

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.