Lehigh Valley Health CEO says Steward hospital is at 'end of the road,' but stays mum on deal

A struggling hospital in Pennsylvania is reportedly considering a takeover bid from Lehigh Valley Health Network, but LVHN's CEO remained quiet on whether his health system would acquire the facility, according to The Morning Call.

During an annual economic forum hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, LVHN President and CEO Brian Nester, DO, said Easton (Pa.) Hospital is a "very challenged operation" and "at the end of the road." He added LVHN "certainly offered to assist in any way we can."

Sources from Easton Hospital reportedly told The Morning Call a week before the forum that the hospital is considering bids from Allentown, Pa.-based LVHN and Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network. But Dr. Nester didn't address the potential deal during the forum.



The possible takeover bids come after Easton's parent company, Steward Health Care in Dallas, said it was cutting some services, like heart surgeries and neonatal care, to shore up the hospital's finances.



