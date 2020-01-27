Pennsylvania hospital receives takeover bids after closing money-losing units

Two health systems have placed bids for Easton (Pa.) Hospital, staff members told The Morning Call.

Easton Hospital administrators reportedly told some employees that they're considering bids from Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network and Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network. A spokesperson from LVHN couldn't confirm that it is one of the bidders, saying the health system doesn't discuss potential transactions until there is "something definitive to announce." St. Luke's didn't respond to The Morning Call's request for comment.

The news comes after Steward announced last year that is was cutting some services at Easton Hospital to help shore up the hospital's finances. Last fall, Easton Hospital stopped providing heart surgeries and closed its neonatal care unit.

