CommonSpirit expands partnership with Arabian Healthcare Group

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health is expanding its partnership with healthcare management and consulting firm Arabian Healthcare Group in the United Arab Emirates, according to a news release emailed to Becker's.

As part of the expanded collaboration, the flagship brand of the Arabian Healthcare Group, the Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, is set to triple its capacity and become a 200-bed hospital by the end of 2024.

CommonSpirit's international division, Dignity Health International, will work with AHG and its RAK hospital on training and education of nurses, executive leadership and support services. Additionally, the partnership will help RAK with digital innovation best practices, clinical alignment, care coordination, network expansion and improving the overall patient experience.

The collaboration will help RAK hospital serve local and international patients with high-quality care, according to the new release.

"RAK Hospital was designed to be a destination hospital for both local and international patients, with its specialized surgical capabilities and best-in-class facilities," said Dr. Raza Siddiqui, executive director of RAK Hospital and Arabian Healthcare Group CEO. "Our scalable model allowed us to first win the trust and confidence of the local community and then gain immense popularity with regional and international patients. This natural progression has led to the creation of our unique relationship with CommonSpirit."

"We look forward to expanding our current working relationship with AHG,” said Gregg Davis, CommonSpirit's system senior vice president and chief administrative officer for Dignity Health International. "This collaboration will align our physicians and nurses with providers from AHG, enhancing clinical capabilities available for patients within the [Middle East and North Africa] region and, ultimately, impacting patient outcomes."

CommonSpirit and Arabian Healthcare Group initially announced their collaboration in 2018.