Beaumont to sell ambulance business

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health will sell its ambulance business in December, according to The Press and Guide.

The health system's ambulance business includes Community Emergency Medical Service, Parastar and Beaumont Mobile Medicine. Those will be sold to Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service of Michigan.

Under the deal, about 500 Beaumont employees will become Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service employees.

The deal was approved by Michigan's attorney general this month and is expected to close in mid-December.

