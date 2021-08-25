Augusta Health joins Mayo Clinic Care Network

Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a worldwide group of independent care systems that can tap into the knowledge and medical expertise of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

By joining the network, Augusta Health physicians will gain access to Mayo's expertise, research, and diagnostic and treatment resources. There is no additional cost to patients.

"Through this collaborative relationship, Augusta Health will work closely with one of the most respected and recognized health-care systems in the world, Mayo Clinic," said Mary Mannix, president and CEO of Augusta Health, in an Aug. 25 news release. "We believe joining the network is another meaningful step toward Augusta Health providing local access to the highest quality specialized patient care possible — because our community deserves the best specialty care available."



The Mayo Clinic Care Network, created in 2011, has more than 40 member organizations across the globe.