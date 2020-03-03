Atlanta hospital to acquire 3 urgent care centers

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital has acquired three urgent care sites from ChoiceOne Urgent Care of Gwinnett.

The locations are in Gwinnett County, Ga., in the cities of Buford, Sugar Hill and Loganville.

Northside Hospital will partner with Nashville, Tenn.-based Urgent Care Group to manage and operate the three locations.

The centers will be rebranded as HealthChoice Urgent Care centers.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Hospital M&A update: 6 recent deals

FTC sues to block Jefferson Health-Einstein Healthcare merger

WellStar seeks partner to help renovate Atlanta safety-net hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.