A busy hospital M&A period continues

The beginning of the new year is off to a busy start for hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions with several deals announced, advancing or finalized.

Here are five hospital M&A updates that Becker's has reported since Jan. 3:

1. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare announced plans to acquire Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare by the end of 2025. Under the agreement, Prime would become the sole owner of the integrated health system with three hospitals, a cancer center and a network of physician practices across the state.

2. Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego and Orange, Calif.-based Children's Hospital of Orange County merged to form Rady Children's Health, a three-hospital system with multiple primary and specialty care centers. Kimberly Cripe, who served as president and CEO of CHOC, and Patrick Frias, MD, who served as president and CEO of Rady Children's, now serve as co-CEOs of Rady Children's Health.

3. Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cayuga Health System and Elmira, N.Y.-based Arnot Health merged into a five-hospital system with more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The combined entity, which now operates under the name Centralus Health, has more than 6,500 employees serving a nine-county region. Arnot and Cayuga's campuses and offices will retain their names.

4. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella's office approved Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's acquisition of Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center. The Catholic system is a 330-bed regional health hospital with more than 400 providers and more than 3,000 employees. The transaction is anticipated to be completed in the coming weeks.

5. Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network signed a definitive agreement to acquire Grand View Health in Sellersville, Pa. Grand View is a community-based system with several primary care and outpatient facilities and more than 2,000 employees. The deal is expected to close in mid-to-late 2025, pending the completion of regulatory reviews and closing conditions. If approved, Grand View would become St. Luke's 16th hospital.