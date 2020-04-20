Wyoming health system creates wellness area for healthcare workers

Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health has designated a wellness area for healthcare workers, according to AHA News.

The health system has converted the addiction treatment center in its West Park Hospital in Cody into an area where healthcare workers can come to take breaks. The wellness area includes a meditation room, eight bedrooms with private bathrooms and laundry and shower facilities.

The area is staffed 24/7 and includes on-site access to licensed therapists and an exercise area.

