WVU Medicine inks new clinical affiliation

West Virginia University Medicine has announced a clinical affiliation with 22-bed Roane General Hospital in Spencer, W.V. The two already have a partnership regarding oncology. This new agreement looks to expand upon that to enhance patient outcomes in other areas.

Services to be expanded at Roane General include pediatrics, urology and endocrinology. It will also expand the hospital's recruitment connections via the West Virginia University School of Medicine and School of Nursing. Although the agreement is expanding upon clinical partnerships, both entities will remain governed by their current leadership at this time, the April 25 press release notes.

"We’ll be able to better connect our patients who know and trust the care we provide at Roane General with more advanced tertiary services across the WVU Medicine system," Brent Watson, MD, medical director of Roane General Hospital said in a statement.

The agreement is set to take effect May 1.