Work-life balance harder for female surgeons, survey suggests

Female surgeons perform far more household duties than their male colleagues, which may hinder career satisfaction, suggests research published in JAMA Surgery.

To assess career satisfaction and work-life balance, researchers surveyed 3,807 practicing surgeons nationwide via an online poll between June 4 and Aug. 1, 2018.

Four survey results:

1. Seventy-seven percent of female surgeons reported career satisfaction compared to 82 percent of male surgeons.

2. Half of women said work interrupted their personal lives, while only 45 percent of men said the same.

3. Female surgeons were more likely to be responsible for meal preparation (46 percent) and housekeeping duties (24 percent) compared to men (12 percent and 5 percent, respectively).

4. A significant link existed between sole responsibility for household chores and lower career satisfaction among women.

To view the full survey, click here.

