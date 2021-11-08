Wisconsin medical group cuts ties with Aaron Rodgers

Prevea Health announced an end to its nine-year partnership with Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers quarterback confirmed he is unvaccinated against COVID-19 and has sought unproven treatments to ward off the virus.

Mr. Rodgers served as a spokesperson for the Green Bay, Wis.-based healthcare group since 2012. Prevea includes 400 providers and more than 80 locations across the state, in addition to its partnership with Hospital Sisters Health System.

"Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," its Nov. 6 statement read. "This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods."

Prevea said it would not offer any other information on the end of the partnership with the NFL star, whose unvaccinated status was revealed after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3.

On Nov. 5, Mr. Rodgers spoke on SiriusXM's "The Pat McAfee Show" and said he is allergic to a component of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. "I'm not an anti-vax, flat-earther," he said. "I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself and I'm very proud of the research that went into that."

Included in Mr. Rodgers' regimen was ivermectin, which the FDA has not authorized or approved for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans. He said he consulted with podcast host Joe Rogan to learn about alternative treatments.