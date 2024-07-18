Why physicians aren't celebrating the drop in physician burnout

Physician burnout has dipped under 50% for the first time in four years, but physician association leaders said workplace conditions remain the same, The Hill reported July 18.

New survey data from the American Medical Association found that in 2023, 48.2% of physicians said they experienced burnout, compared with63% in 2021.

Isaac Opole, PhD, physician and president of the American College of Physicians, told the Hill that having "barely cracked the 50% margin" after four years of exceeding it is not a promising sign for physicians.

"You get burned in a fire, but now the fire is cooler from 500 degrees to 400 degrees. Are you any better?" Dr. Opole said.

The good news is that there is increased awareness in the workplace, but work remains in handling EHRs and increasing staffing levels, according to the article.