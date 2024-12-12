What female physicians value in a workplace

Female physicians said that work-life balance and autonomy over patient care were their top priorities, according to a Medscape report.

The publication's "Fighting Glass Ceilings: Medscape Female Physician Career Tracks Report 2024" surveyed 1,240 respondents across more than 29 specialties between Jan. 8 and March 6.

Here are what female physicians value in the workplace:

Commitment to work-life balance for physicians and staff — 61%

Physician autonomy over patient care — 51%

Positive atmosphere — 43%

Consultations of physicians for organization and policy decisions — 37%

Management's treatment of staff — 37%

Teamwork — 31%

Personal alignment with core organizational values — 13%

Ample promotional opportunities — 8%

Physician mentors/leadership programs — 7%

Other — 3%

Access to mental health programs — 2%