What female physicians value in a workplace

Female physicians said that work-life balance and autonomy over patient care were their top priorities, according to a Medscape report.
The publication's "Fighting Glass Ceilings: Medscape Female Physician Career Tracks Report 2024" surveyed 1,240 respondents across more than 29 specialties between Jan. 8 and March 6.
Here are what female physicians value in the workplace:
Commitment to work-life balance for physicians and staff — 61%
Physician autonomy over patient care — 51%
Positive atmosphere — 43%
Consultations of physicians for organization and policy decisions — 37%
Management's treatment of staff — 37%
Teamwork — 31%
Personal alignment with core organizational values — 13%
Ample promotional opportunities — 8%
Physician mentors/leadership programs — 7%
Other — 3%
Access to mental health programs — 2%