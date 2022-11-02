Virginia's first college of public health launched

Fairfax, Va.-based George Mason University introduced the state's first and only college of public health to meet the growing need for skilled health professionals and researchers.

The new college outlined several key initiatives, including community engagement, workforce development, research and education to meet public health infrastructure needs. The college includes the school of nursing, and the departments of global and community health, health administration, health policy, and social work, according to a Nov. 1 news release.

"Mason's College of Public Health graduates will bring new and diverse talent to Virginia's health workforce, addressing critical shortages and building a strong talent pipeline for the long-term health of the region. Individuals, families, and communities will benefit from discoveries, clinical care, and public health practice initiatives generated by this multidisciplinary and multisector college," said university President Gregory Washington, PhD.

George Mason University is Virginia's largest public research university. More than 60 percent of the student body is from historically underrepresented groups, and 38 percent are first-generation college students, according to the release.