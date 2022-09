These 28 states offer student loan repayment programs for medical students

Twenty-eight states and Washington, D.C., offer a variety of loan repayment programs for medical students, according to a database maintained by the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The Biden administration's Aug. 24 announcement to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year has shed a light on the student debt burden faced by medical students. Medical students graduated with an average of $203,062 in education debt in 2021, data from the Association of American Medical Colleges revealed.

The organization's database, which is updated annually, details state and federal programs available to medical and other healthcare profession students. Becker's also compiled a list of the four states offering student loan forgiveness.

Here are the 38 programs offered in each state and Washington, D.C.:

Arkansas

Community Match Rural Physician Recruitment Program

Arizona

Arizona Loan Repayment Program

California

CalHealthCares

California State Loan Repayment Program

County Medical Services Program Loan Repayment Program

The Steven M. Thompson Physician Corps Loan Repayment Program

Physician Loan Repayment Program

Colorado

Colorado Health Service Corps Loan Repayment Program

Delaware

Delaware State Loan Repayment Program

Georgia

Georgia Physician Loan Repayment Program

The Physicians for Rural Areas Assistance Program

Iowa

Primary Care Provider Loan Repayment Program

Kansas

Kansas State Loan Repayment Program

Kentucky

Kentucky State Loan Repayment Program

Louisiana

Louisiana State Loan Repayment Program

Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Loan Repayment Program

Maryland

Indian Health Service Loan Repayment Program

State Loan Repayment Program

Michigan

Michigan State Loan Repayment Program

Minnesota

Minnesota State Loan Repayment Program

Missouri

Missouri Health Professional State Loan Repayment

Montana

Montana Rural Physician Incentive Program

Nebraska

Nebraska Loan Repayment Program

New Hampshire

New Hampshire State Loan Repayment Program

New Mexico

Allied Loan-For-Service Program

Medical Loan-For-Service

North Dakota

North Dakota Federal State Loan Repayment Program

North Dakota Health Professional Student Loan Repayment Program

Ohio

Ohio Physician Loan Repayment Program

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Medical Loan Repayment Program

Oregon

Oregon Health Care Provider Loan Repayment

Oregon Partnership State Loan Repayment

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Health Professionals Loan Repayment

Tennessee

Tennessee State Loan Repayment Program

Texas

Physician Education Loan Repayment Program

Utah

Rural Physician Loan Repayment Program

Virginia

Virginia State Loan Repayment Program

Washington, D.C.

DC Health Professional Loan Repayment Program