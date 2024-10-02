The physician-payer relationship: 5 notes

Thirty-seven percent of physicians said private pays influence treatment decisions "quite a bit" or "a great deal," a recent Medscape report found.

Medscape surveyed 1,030 respondents across 29 specialties between Feb. 1 and March 19. Here are five things to know:

1. Twenty-seven percent of physicians said their private insurance reimbursement rates were in the low range, 14% said it was on the high end and 60% described being "average."

2. Physicians are more likely to say that reimbursement rates dipped in the last five years.

3. About 60% of physicians said their support staff spend more time on insurance billing compile now than five years ago.

4. About 2 in 3 physicians report dedicating more staff hours to prior authorization.

5. Physicians in the Mid-Atlantic (34%), South Atlantic (33%) and the West (32%) regions said they are unhappy with reimbursement rates, the highest percentages among the nine regions in Medscape's report.