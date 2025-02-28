Temple, WellSpan partner to open medical school campus

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health and Philadelphia-based Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine have entered a formalized agreement to open a second regional campus for the school.

The organizations signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the opportunity in August 2024.

Temple's medical school currently enrolls 880 medical students across two campuses: its main campus in North Philadelphia and a regional campus with St. Luke's University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa., according to a Feb. 27 news release from WellSpan.

The new campus will be based in York, with classes expected to begin August 2027, the release said.

"This affiliation marks an exciting step forward in broadening medical education opportunities for students while strengthening the physician pipeline for Pennsylvania," Amy Goldberg, MD, the Marjorie Katz dean of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine, said in the release. "We are deeply committed to training the next generation of physicians to serve our communities with compassion, skill and innovation."