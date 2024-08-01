WellSpan, Temple U to establish new medical school campus

WellSpan Health and Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine have signed a memorandum outlining their intentions to establish a new regional medical school campus in York, Pa., the two shared with Becker's via email Aug. 1.

A second regional campus will expand offerings for Temple University students while simultaneously pumping the regional pipeline with more physicians and nurses for WellSpan Health facilities, according to the release.

The first cohort of 40 students at the new medical school campus are expected to begin courses in August 2027 with anticipated graduation in May 2031. Clinical training will be done at WellSpan York (Pa.) Hospital.

The opening of the medical school is expected to attract diverse students to the region and also "will serve as a significant step in enhancing the supply of future WellSpan physicians across the health system and throughout central Pennsylvania communities," according to the release.

"The high-quality care WellSpan is known for across the Mid-Atlantic will only be enhanced by welcoming these medical students who will soon train and hone their skills among our own expert physicians and team members," Anthony Aquilina, DO, executive vice president and chief physician executive at WellSpan Health said in the release.

The agreement signed by WellSpan and Temple University is a non-binding document that leaves room for further negotiations, but will likely serve as a precursor to a more formal agreement.