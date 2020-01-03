SLU medical school launches addiction medicine fellowship

St. Louis-based SSM Health and the Missouri Foundation for Health are helping fund Missouri's first addiction medicine fellowship at St. Louis University School of Medicine, reports St. Louis Public Radio, the local NPR station.

Addiction medicine fellowships are relatively new — the American College of Graduate Medical Education first certified them in 2018 to better equip physicians to treat growing numbers of patients with opioid addiction.

The SLU fellowship involves rotations at city hospitals, clinics and community health centers, as well as additional training for treating addiction in special patient populations like pregnant women and newborns.

