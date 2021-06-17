Physician stabbed by patient sues Pennsylvania Hospital, alleges safety issues

A Pennsylvania Hospital physician who was stabbed multiple times by a patient in February sued the hospital June 16, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The complaint alleges Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania Hospital and its health system, Penn Medicine, failed to take steps that would have prevented the attack and disregarded employee safety. On Feb. 23, the physician, who filed using a pseudonym, and a resident visited a psychiatric patient admitted to the hospital's neurology floor.

The physician accused the patient of attacking her, punching her and stabbing her in the face, neck and arms with a table knife from the cafeteria and a pen. The lawsuit alleges 10 to 15 other employees witnessed the attack from a locked nurses station and did not alert hospital security.

The physician eventually escaped and a nurse called 911, according to the lawsuit. The doctor alleges she suffered physical trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the incident. She is seeking damages for negligence, civil assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.