Philadelphia doctor pleads guilty to illegally distributing controlled substance, tax fraud

A physician formerly licensed in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to charges relating to illegally distributing controlled substances and filing false tax returns, according to a Sept. 28 release from the Justice Department.

Stephen Padnes, 79, of Glenside, Pa., faces a maximum sentence of 149 years in prison and agreed to pay $301,219 in restitution to the IRS for underreporting his income by more than $700,000 between 2012 and 2014.

Mr. Padnes agreed to pay an additional $2 million for violations of the Controlled Substances Act and False Claims Act. Mr. Padnes also agreed to civil forfeiture of $1.8 million in cash seized from his home as proceeds of unlawful prescribing.