Pandemic confirmed med school was right choice, Medscape student survey finds

About half of medical students say the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced their decision to enter medicine, a recent Medscape report found.

Medscape surveyed 2,619 current medical students between July 14 and Sept. 8 for its annual "Medical Student Life & Education Report 2020."

Four report findings:

1. About 42 percent of students said COVID-19-related interruptions to their medical education will negatively affect their ability to practice medicine when they enter the field.

2. More than half of students (53 percent) said the pandemic has reinforced or strongly reinforced their decision to become physicians.

3. Eighty-eight percent of students said it is important to learn about health inequities as part of their medical education.

4. About 51 percent of students said they've sometimes felt burned out, while 20 percent said they were burned out most of the time, and 5 percent said they were always burned out.

To view the full report, click here.

More articles on physicians:

Georgia hospital pulls physicians, funding from joint venture

Medical apparel maker hit for 'blatantly misogynistic' marketing video

Physicians resign from Kansas hospital amid concerns with CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.