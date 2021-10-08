New Pennsylvania law changes oversight rule for physician assistants

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed two laws Oct. 7 updating physician assistant practices in the state under the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act and Medical Practice Act

The bills revise the requirement that physician assistants render medical care and services "under the supervision and direction" of the supervising physician, by requiring the physician assistant only be under the "supervision" of the supervising physician. 

They also increase the composition of the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine and State Board of Medicine by two members, a physician assistant and a physician, to be appointed by the governor. 

