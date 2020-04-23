New Jersey to allow physicians with foreign licenses to practice during pandemic

New Jersey will allow physicians who live in the U.S. with licenses from other countries to practice in the state as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced the new program, the first of its kind in the country, April 17. Physicians with licenses from other countries can apply for a temporary emergency license to practice in the state.

Physicians who obtained their licenses abroad and are in good standing, but are living and authorized to work can apply for the temporary license on the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs' website.

Candidates must meet some additional criteria, including having engaged in clinical medical practice for at least five years.

The temporary licenses granted through the program will only last for the duration of the coronavirus emergency.

