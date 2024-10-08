Maine launches all-physician EMS unit

Maine launched the region's first physician-only EMS response team, ABC affiliate WABI reported Oct. 7.

The MD3 team is made up of nine physicians who take on work shifts in addition to their regular jobs to respond to 911 calls. Physicians drive themselves to emergency calls in a specially equipped SUV. So far, the team has responded to more than 170 calls.

The year-long pilot program is headquartered in Delta Ambulance in Waterville, Maine, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.