Kaiser Permanente's inaugural med school class to use hybrid learning model

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente opened its new medical school July 27 with an inaugural class of 50 students and a curriculum that supports a hybrid in-person/virtual learning approach amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As our nation grapples with a devastating pandemic, long overdue attention to social injustice and entrenched disparities in health and healthcare, we are excited to train students who will become outstanding clinicians and skilled advocates for patients and communities," Mark Schuster, MD, PhD, founding dean and CEO of the medical school, said in a news release.

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in Pasadena, Calif., is named in honor of the organization's late chairman and CEO, who died in his sleep last November.

Features of the school include case-based, interactive learning with faculty facilitators; a required well-being and resilience skills course; an anatomy resource center; and sessions with a clinical psychologist during the first semester.

More information about the school is available here.

